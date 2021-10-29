Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: Actor Showered Best Wishes For Industry & Peers In Last Tweet

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday, shocking his fans and the film industry. The actor had put out a tweet hours before his death.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Puneeth Rajkumar

Image: Facebook/@puneethrajkumar


Much-loved Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at the age of 46, shocking his fans and the film fraternity. The actor maintained an active online presence and had tweeted only six hours before his demise. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest while exercising in a gym and was soon rushed to the ICU in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar's tweet hours before his demise

Puneeth Rajkumar took to Twitter at 7.33 am on October 29, hours before his demise. In his tweet, he wished the team of Bhajarangi 2 the very best, as it was released today, Friday. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar, who is Puneeth’s brother, and Bhavana in pivotal roles. The tweet read, “Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2.”

As per reports, the Kannada star had recently wrapped up shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, alongside Priya Anand. He was supposed to begin his shoot for Dvitva, helmed by Pawan Kumar on November 1. The actor often took to Twitter and also did so when Rajinikanth received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. On October 25, Puneeth Rajkumar extended his wishes to the actor and wrote, "Hearty congratulations @rajinikanth sir on receiving India's Highest Film Honour."

As the Kannada star Puneeth breathed his last, several actors headed to social media to express their shock about the situation. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and mentioned that the incident was 'shocking, devastating and heartbreaking'. He mentioned that the actor's death was a 'huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole' as he extended his condolences to his family, and all those who will have to cope with the irreparable loss. He wrote, "Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss!"

Image: Facebook/@puneethrajkumar

Tags: Puneeth Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar dies at 46, Kannada star Puneeth
First Published:
