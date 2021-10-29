Puneeth Rajkumar's Death: CM Bommai, Yediyurappa Condole Karnataka's Most Loved Superstar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa have expressed their grief at the demise of actor Puneeth Raj Kumar. The talented 46-year-old Kannada actor, fondly known as ‘Appu’ passed away on Friday, October 29 due to a heart attack.



The demise of the young actor has sent shock waves across the country. Reacting to the news, Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai wrote in a tweet that he is ‘deeply shocked’ by the sudden death of the popular actor. He further expressed his condolences by calling him ‘Karnataka's most loved superstar’, and termed his demise as an enormous loss to the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Bommai & BS Yediyurappa condole Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise

In the tweet, CM Bommai wrote in Kannada, which roughly translates to — “I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack. The death of Kannadigar's favorite actor, Appu, has caused enormous loss to Kannada and Karnataka, and I pray that God will have mercy on his soul and give his fans the power to endure this pain.”

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.

A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.

Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

Former Chief Minister of the state and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also took to Twitter to offer his condolence. Writing in Kannada, he expressed that the eminent actor’s demise at a young age has shocked him and he is sending strength to his fans and family members to deal with the unfortunate incident. His tweet roughly translates to — “The sudden death of Kudi Puneet Rajkumar, a popular artist of the country, is shocking. He left us at a young age. May God give strength to his family & fans who have been shocked by his sudden death.”

In another tweet in Kannada, Yediyurappa continued to add that as a child artist his performances have touched hearts and he will be fondly remembered.

ಅಣ್ಣಾವ್ರ ಜೊತೆ ಬಾಲ ಕಲಾವಿದರಾಗಿ ಭಕ್ತ ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ, ಚಲಿಸುವ ಮೋಡಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವು ಚಿತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಅಭಿನಯ, ಬೆಟ್ಟದ ಹೂವು, ನಟಸಾರ್ವಭೌಮ ಮೊದಲಾದ ಅನೇಕ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಮೂಲಕ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಹೃದಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಚಿರಸ್ಥಾನ ಪಡೆದ ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯ ಅಪ್ಪು ಅಮರರಾಗಿಯೇ ಉಳಿಯಲಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ನೆನಪು ಚಿರಾಯು ಪುನೀತ್. ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ 🙏 (2/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) October 29, 2021

According to ANI, Puneeth Rajkumar was hospitalised at Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital on Friday, October 29, after the actor began experiencing chest pain at 11.00 am at the gym. Before Puneeth Rajkumar death news surfaced on the internet, the doctors at the Vikram Hospital stated that the actor suffered chest pain followed by a heart attack while he was working out at the gym.

(Image: PTI/ Puneeth Rajkumar)