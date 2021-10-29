Puneeth Rajkumar's Death 'disastrous Loss For Sandalwood', Says Music Director Raghu Dixit

Kannada Film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at 46 in Bengaluru following a cardiac arrest on Friday. He was admitted to the Vikram Hospital at around 11:40 am this morning, following reports of a heart attack from an ECG performed by a family doctor. At the time of his arrival in the emergency, Puneeth was non-responsive and was in a state of asystole.

Upon his arrival at the Vikram hospital, he was shifted to the ICU and was given immediate cardiac life support for resuscitation. Puneeth was being treated under the supervision of Dr Ranganath Nayak. In a statement put out by the Vikram hospital, it was said that despite medical experts' putting in prolonged, advanced, and aggressive measures, Puneeth passed away exactly at 2.30 pm.

Music Director Raghu Dixit terms Puneeth's death "a disastrous loss for the entire Sandalwood"

While interacting with the media outside Puneeth Rajkumar's house, music director Raghu Dixit was approached by the Republic Media reporter in a tearful state who mentioned that Punneth was of his age. Dixit stated that he had never worked with Puneeth but he was one among them, Dixit added, "We were with him always. One of the biggest losses at least in my era.". Dixit said that even the day before yesterday during the premier of Ninna Sanihake, the duo had met. While further talking about the meeting, Dixit stated that Puneeth was very appreciative of the work that everyone had done. While appending, Dixit said, "Puneeth was a beautiful human being and this was a disastrous loss for the entire Sandalwood."

A glorious throwback to Puneeth Rajkumar's career

Puneeth Rajkumar, in a span of forty years, played the lead role in over 29 films. Notably, Puneeth's first onscreen appearance was at the tender age of six months in a thriller drama Premada Kanike. He received his first Karnataka State Film Award for Best Child Actor in 1982 for Chalisuva Modagalu. His career as a child was also packed with a lot of success as again in 1983, he won the state film award for Best Child Actor for the movie Eradu Nakshatragalu.

Puneeth's biggest break as a child actor was in Bettadda Hoovu. In 2002, the actor made his debut as a lead in Appu post which he was also popularly called by the same name colloquially. Puneeth has been star cast in major films like Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Maurya, Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi, etc. After appearing in films like Okkadu, Ajay, Namma Basava, Puneeth was called 'Powerstar of Sandalwood' by his fans. The list of his best films includes Bhakta Prahlada, Prithvi, Jackie, Paramathma, and Raajkumara. Late actor Puneeth is also the recipient of several awards and accolades both regionally and nationally.

