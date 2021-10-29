Puneeth Rajkumar’s Death: ‘James’ And Other Unfinished Projects Of The Power Star

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 and the news took the industry and fans by surprise. Several actors and colleagues of the late actor extended their condolences to his family and expressed their sadness about the situation. Puneeth Rajkumar was an integral part of the film industry and was seen in films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara,

Natasaarvabhowma and many more. The much-loved actor had a few unfinished films that were in progress when he breathed his last on Friday.

Puneeth Rajkumar's unfinished projects after his death

The actor was in the process of shooting for James, helmed by Chethan Kumar. The actor has wrapped up a major part of the film, which was touted as an action film. Rajkumar's co-star for the film was Priya Anand who expressed her sadness after the actor's death on Twitter. Calling him her 'Raajakumara', she mentioned that she felt honoured to cross paths with him. The director of James also took to Twitter and mentioned how heartbreaking the news was as he posted a picture of the actor.

The nicest person I've had the honor of crossing paths with... My Raajakumara 💔 — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar was also meant to star in Dvitva, which was meant to go on floors in November. The film would mark the actor's first collaboration with Pawan Kumar. Apart from Dvitva, the actor also had an untitled film in the pipeline. According to reports, the film would star Puneeth Rajkumar alongside Santhosh Ananddram, with whom he had earlier worked in Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa, which was his latest release.

The actor is well-known for some hit films including Jackie, which is one of the landmark movies in the actor's filmography. The film got an international release and become a hit at the box office as well. He will also be remembered for Milana, which was a romantic drama. The film had a 500-day run and also starred Parvathy Thiruvothu and Pooja Gandhi. Other films he was seen in include Appu, Natasaarvabhowma, Raajakumara and more.

(Image: Instagram/@puneethrajkumar)