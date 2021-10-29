Tributes have poured in from across the South Indian film fraternity as well as prominent politicians over the sudden demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 46-year-old was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru following complaints of chest ache, after which he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His elder brother and actor Shivarajkumar was reportedly present at the hospital.

Several political leaders from South Indian states including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Puneeth’s demise.

Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it's a personal loss to me. pic.twitter.com/AFXqF34L6z — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 29, 2021

Remembering the Kannada star, Stalin said “Puneeth remained a humble human being despite his stardom. His kind act of visiting our Gopalapuram residence to offer his family's condolences for Thalaivar Kalaignar's death still lingers in my heart.”

Former Tamil Nadu CM and father of MK Stalin, M Karunanidhi died in 2018 after a prolonged illness. Following the leader’s death, Puneeth Rajkumar had paid a visit to Stalin’s family to offer condolences.

In honour of the beloved late actor, Stalin wrote, “Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss.”

Puneeth's demise a 'personal loss,' says Karnataka CM

Sharing the sad news on Twitter, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka lost one of its most loved superstars, Puneeth Rajkumar, today. Calling it a 'huge personal loss' that's difficult to come to terms with, the CM offered condolences to the Rajkumar family and the actor's fans.

Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us.

A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with.

Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/QpF63vKvIO — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 29, 2021

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also took to Twitter to express grief over the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada film industry. Vijayan paid heartfelt condolences to his family.

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PuneethRajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema. Heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/FI8YTNyXaU — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) October 29, 2021

Puneeth, who was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, had recently wrapped shooting for Chethan Kumar's James, alongside Priya Anand. He was to begin the shooting for Pawan Kumar directorial Dvitva from November 1. In his career spanning two decades as a leading actor, he was fondly called Appu and Powerstar by fans. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.