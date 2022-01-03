Puneeth Rajkumar's Fan Couple From Kalaburagi Name Their Newborn Son After Late Power Star

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last in October 2021 and left his fans, family and the entire film fraternity in shock after his sudden demise. Lakhs of fans from across the country mourned the loss of the actor and did so in multiple ways. Most recently, a couple from Kalaburagi named their son after the legendary actor.

Kalaburagi couple names son after late actor Puneeth Rajkumar

A couple from Kalaburagi named Siddhu and Kaveri are huge fans of Puneeth Rajkumar and decided to name their newborn son after the late actor. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the couple decided to name their son after the actor even before their welcomed him/her into the world. The Kannada actor left a huge impact on his fans and the film fraternity and they have all paid tribute to him in their own special way.

In November, a baby elephant from an elephant camp in Karnataka was named after the Power Star. The actor had visited the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga just before his untimely demise and the elephant was named Puneeth Rajkumar, to pay tribute to the late star. According to ANI, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shivamogga wildlife division), Nagaraj said, "The elephant is named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay tribute to him."

Karnataka| A baby elephant named after actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who visited Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga before his death



Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shivamogga wildlife division), Nagaraj said, "The elephant is named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay tribute to him." pic.twitter.com/ZMffaLXMs9 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Shivarajkumar and Yash recently shared a glimpse into Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project titled Gandhada Gudi. The teaser saw several clips of nature and sees the actor alongside wildlife photographer and filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS. The duo explores the wilderness together and Yash wrote, "I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise" as he shared the poster online.

I remember the twinkle in your eyes every time u spoke about this project. The passion, the enthusiasm u had towards this film showed how close it was to your heart. Thank you Appu sir for showing our Gandhadagudi through your eyes. It's truly a paradise.https://t.co/r1580plnot pic.twitter.com/6FnR3L4E7G — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) December 6, 2021

The actor was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain and was at the intensive care unit at Vikram Hospital. A number of actors from the film fraternity include Mahesh Babu, Indrajit Lankesh, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde, Dhanush and others mourned the loss of the star on social media.

