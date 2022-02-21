Puneeth Rajkumar's Father-in-law Bhagmane Revanath Dies Of Heart Attack: Read

A few months after the demise of superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, his family was left devastated again as the actor's father-in-law died of a heart attack. The actor's father-in-law and Ashwini Rajkumar's father, Bhagmane Revanath, passed away on February 20. He was 78 and had an angioplasty 20 years ago.

As per a report by FilmiBeat, Puneeth Rajkumar's father-in-law, Bhagmane Revanath, was under extreme duress ever since the film star passed away in October 2021. He breathed his last in M S Ramaiah Hospital, Bangalore. Ashwini Rajkumar's father was reportedly in good health. However, he suddenly fell ill and was therefore hospitalised at the private hospital. He passed away soon after as he did not respond to the treatment.

Bhagmane Revanath worked as the chief engineer of the National Highway Authorities of India, aka NHAI. He hailed from the Moodigere taluk of the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. Like the late star Puneeth Rajkumar, Revenath also donated his eyes after his demise.

Puneeth Rajkumar's death

According to reports, Revanath's demise came as another shock to Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini and their family, who were still trying to process the death of the actor. The south superstar passed away on October 29, 2021, in Bangalore due to a heart attack. His sudden demise left the entire country in shock and his fans are still mourning his death.

Puneeth Rajkumar's last film

Puneeth Rajkumar's fans are both thrilled and emotional to watch the actor one last time on the big screen. The actor's last film James is all set for a theatrical release on March 17, 2022. While the movie was made in Kannada, it is also bing dubbed in Hind, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu for the actor's fans across the country. It is written and directed by Chethan Kumar, while Kishore Pathikonda is bankrolling it.

Meanwhile, The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced to name a 12-kilometre stretch of the outer ring road, between Nayandahalli Junction and Vega City Mall Junction after the late superstar. BBMP is paying a heartfelt tribute to the late actor whose demise left the entire country in shock. As per Deccan Herald, the road is being named Sri Puneeth Rajkumar Road.

