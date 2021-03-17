Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Feel The Power' Song Promo From 'Yuvarathnaa' Is Out On His 46th B'day

Puneeth Rajkumar is celebrating his 46th birthday on March 17, 2021. To make Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday special, the makers of his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa released the promo of a new track from the film. The track is named Feel the Power and the promo was flooded with love from fans within minutes of its release.

Puneeth Rajkumar's Feel the Power song promo

Feel the Power song promo that premiered on YouTube is a Kannada language party track. The music of the song is composed by Thaman S. Power star Puneeth Rajkumar can be seen flaunting his energetic moves in the song. The promo ends by wishing the actor. “Happy Birthday Power star Puneeth Rajkumar” can be seen at the end of the video. The video also reveals the release date of the trailer which is March 20 at 2.10 pm. Feel the Power song promo has already crossed over 384k views on YouTube. Take a look at the video of the song below. Also, check out the comments left by fans under the video on YouTube below.

Puneeth Rajkumar also took to his Instagram account to share a poster of the song that mentioned, “Appu birthday special. Feel the Power video song promo.” He wrote in the caption of his post, “#FeelThePower video song promo out now. Link in bio.” His post received numerous likes and comments in no time. Fans sent in good wishes for the actor.

A look into upcoming Puneeth Rajkumar's films

Yuvarathnaa is an upcoming action drama film. The movie is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and stars Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. The movie was shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages and is scheduled to release on April 1, 2021.

Apart from Yuvarathnaa, Puneeth Rajkumar will soon be seen in the upcoming film James which is an action film directed by Chethan Kumar. It stars Puneeth Rajkumar and Priya Anand in the lead roles. Apart from them, Srikanth, Aditya Menon and Anu Prabhakar will be seen in prominent roles.

