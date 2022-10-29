Last Updated:

Puneeth Rajkumar's First Death Anniversary: Fans Get Emotional, Remember 'dearest Appu'

It has been a year since the Kannada star left for his heavenly abode. With a year passed, fans’ frenzy has reached a crescendo in the last few days.

It has been a year since Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar left for his heavenly abode. With a year passed, fans’ frenzy has reached a crescendo in the last few days. While there are some who are thronging to Kanteerava Studio at the thespian's memorial to pay their respect, others have shared their fond memories of the late star on social media. 

The actor's first death anniversary turned memorable for fans after his last film, Gandhada Gudi, was released in cinemas this Friday. The film opened to positive reviews from critics and is witnessing full house shows. Today, on his death anniversary, fans have been trending hashtag #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn while remembering the late actor's iconic work in the cinema.

One of the netizens shared the late actor's picture on Twitter and wrote, "Still, we can't believe it's been one year since you left us...You will forever remain in our hearts #Appu sir." Another netizen who claimed to be Puneeth's die-heart fan shared his picture and paid an endearing tribute. "Remembering @PuneethRajkumar on his first death anniversary. May his soul be in peace. Always smiling, humble, compassionate towards all," she tweeted. A third Twitter user chimed in and shared pictures of the late actor's family who paid their visit to the actor's tomb. "Puneeth is living in our hearts. Forever," the user wrote. Another Twitter user shared a BTS video of the late star with Jr NTR from one of their recording sessions. "#PuneethRajkumarLivesOn," the user wrote with a broken heart emoticon. 

Meanwhile, directed by Amoghavarsha JS, Gandhada Gudi is a Kannada docu-drama film starring Puneeth Rajkumar as himself. The movie also features Ashwini, Puneeth Rajkumar wife. The latest release is a documentary on the wildlife of Karnataka where the late actor is seen as himself, devoid of any artifice or stardom. As per various media reports, a 24-hour live music concert spearheaded by music director and actor Sadhu Kokila will entertain fans at the studio on Saturday. 

