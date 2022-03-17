The audience will witness late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's presence on screen for the last time with his forthcoming action entertainer James. James is slated to release on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary which is on March 17. Puneeth's sudden demise has left a void in the entire film industry as well as in the lives of the Kannada powerhouse's ardent fanbase.

For the unversed, the late actor experienced a big cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. After his sudden demise, a lot of people from the film fraternity along with his friends and family paid tribute to the departed soul. Joining the list is actor Priya Anand who has shared screen space with Puneeth Rajkumar in Daring Raajakumara and Puneeth's last release James.

Priya Anand remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

As per Hindustan Times, Priya Anand opens up on her James co-star Puneeth Rajkumar. Calling him the 'best human', Anand said-

“He was the best human I’ve ever come across. I’ve never met a person like him, old or young. His soul was way beyond his time”

The South Diva addressed Rajkumar as Appu and revealed that everyone had a connection with him, adding to which she said-

“Everyone has a story with Appu. From a heroine and producer to a spot boy or art assistant, everyone had a connection with him. What’s so special about Appu is that he would be very present when you’d spend time with him.”

Mourning the demise of her beloved co-star, she further added-

“I always knew life was unpredictable like I lost my brother when I was shooting for Raajkumara, I lost my best friend as well. Even with someone as healthy and amazing as Appu, the same thing happened. You realise life is a joke, you just have to laugh and not take it so seriously”

More about James

Helmed by Chethan Kumar, James stars Puneeth Rajkumar along with Priya Anand, Au Prabhakar, Srikanth R. Sarathkumar, Hareesh Peradi among others. The film will be dubbed in various languages and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

