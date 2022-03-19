Puneeth Rajkumar's 'James' Gets Unprecedented Response Among Fans; Earns 30 Cr Is Two Days

The untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar last year had left his fans and well-wishers shocked. The Kannada actor entertained audiences for two decades, and enjoyed massive popularity and love not just from his fans, but also from his celebrity friends.

All such people can witness his charismatic aura on screen again as his posthumous film James hit the theatres on Thursday. Apart from the movie being his first film to hit theatres after his demise, the occasion was also memorable for fans as it was his birth anniversary.

Viewers went to the cinemas to watch his film in big numbers. Videos of people celebrating and cheering for Puneeth surfaced on social media. However, the late actor's legacy went beyond just India, and there were celebrations even abroad.

A glimpse of this was a group of Puneeth Rajkumar fans in the United States of America making the release of James a grand occasion.

Puneeth Rajkumar fans celebrate James release in California's San Francisco

Numerous Kannadigas held a special premiere of the movie James in San Francisco Bay Area, California on Thursday. The fans of Puneeth gathered at the Cine Lounge Theatre in Fremont, and all the shows were houseful.

There were also dance performances to remember 'Appu', as he was fondly known as a big group queued up to enter the theatres and watch the movie.

The premieres in California was brought by Sandalwood Geleyara Balaga, USA. The group ensured that other fans of Puneeth too could witness his energetic performance too, as they arranged the screenings in other parts of the country as well. Kiran Desai from Sandalwood Geleyara Balaga, USA even shared his experiences and a glimpse from the celebrations in a video.

Tributes poured in for Puneeth Rajkummar on late actor's birth anniversary

Stars like Suniel Shetty, Yash, Sudeep and numerous other stars remembered Puneeth on his 47th birth anniversary.

Puneeth Rajkumar stars in James

Puneeth enacted some high-octane action sequences in the film as a security officer, as he took out on the criminal acts of the mafia. The film has been directed by Chetan Kumar and also stars Priya Anand, Sarath Kumar, among others. A proof of the love for Puneeth and his film was it reportedly earned around Rs 30 crore in India in the span of two days.