Puneeth Rajkumar's Name Given To Baby Elephant In Karnataka As Tribute To Late Actor

Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise last month left his family and loved ones shocked and saddened. Tributes for the late actor continue to pour in after over two weeks since his demise.

Another gesture to mark the legacy of the Sandalwood star was witnessed at an elephant camp in Karnataka. A baby elephant has been named after the 'Power Star'. The gesture was a mark of remembrance of his visit to the camp days before his demise.

Baby elephant named after Puneeth Rajkumar

The legacy of Puneeth Rajkumar, who visited the Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga before his death, will live on at the venue. A baby elephant named 'Puneeth Rajkumar' will serve as the memory of the actor and philanthropist's last visit. Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shivamogga wildlife division), Nagaraj told ANI, "The elephant is named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay tribute to him."

Netizens showered their love on the gesture, with heart emojis and comments. One user wrote, 'good souls' never die and that they just 'change bodies.'

Puneeth a 'very talented, cultured, compassionate, and a wonderful boy': Rajinikanth

In a tribute to the multi-talented artist, Rajinikanth, a few days ago shared that Puneth's demise caused him a lot of pain. The veteran actor, who was hospitalised at that time, stated in a voice note that he was informed about Puneeth's death after two days.

The 2.0 star shared that Puneeth had grown up in front of his eyes and called him "very talented, cultured, compassionate, and such a wonderful boy." Stating that it was an 'irreplaceable loss' to the Kannada film industry, he added that he did not have enough words to describe his feelings and console his grieving family members.

Many other stars of the film industry and politicians also expressed their grief and paid their tributes to the late superstar.

Puneeth had shot to fame as a child actor, winning the National Award for Best Child Artist in Bettada Hoovu and then starring in many other hits as a lead hero in Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last at age 46 in Bengaluru on October 29. He suffered a heart attack.

He was accorded a state funeral, with many politicians like BS Yediyurappa and Kannada stars like Yash in attendance. There has been a massive trend, demanding a Padma Shri for the actor on Twitter.