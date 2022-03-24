Puneeth Rajkumar’s Wife Ashwini Receives Honorary Doctorate On Late Actor's Behalf

The late Kannada artist, Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away after suffering a heart attack, was recently honoured with an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Mysore. His wife, Ashwini received the honour on his behalf and expressed her happiness through social media with all the fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack. On October 29, the actor was reportedly taken to the hospital after complaining of chest problems. The actor had a heart attack and the chest pain began at 11 a.m. on Friday while he was working out at the gym, according to the doctors at Vikram Hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar gets honoured posthumously for his contribution to Indian cinema

Puneeth Rajkumar's wife, Ashwini Rajkumar recently took to her Instagram handle and informed everyone that it was an honour for her to receive the Doctorate recognition for Shri Puneeth Rajkumar from the University of Mysore. She even shared a picture of the certificate along with a photo of herself receiving the honour on her late husband's behalf. In the caption, she penned a note of gratitude, thanking the University of Mysore for having conferred this with such love and regards.

The caption read, "On behalf of our family, friends and his fans, it is an honour to receive the Doctorate recognition for Shri Puneeth Rajkumar and I sincerely thank the University of Mysore for having conferred this with such love and regards."

On the other hand, as the late actor received the honour, his brother Raghavendra Rajkumar spoke to The Hindu and revealed that their father was 47 years old when he got his doctorate. He even recalled how Puneeth used to say that nobody should run after awards, as they would follow them if they work hard.

Image: Instagram/@puneethrajkumar.official