Puneeth Rajkumar’s 'Yuvarathnaa' Completes Shoot; Director Santosh Extends Gratitude

The shoot of South Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s upcoming movie, Yuvarathnaa is now wrapped up, as the director of the film, Santhosh Ananddram took to his Twitter handle to confirm the news. Ananddram made the announcement on Twitter and shared several pictures with the cast and crew members of the movie. Take a look at Santhosh Ananddram’s post:

Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa wrapped up!

The picture features Santosh flashing a big smile, as he poses with actor Sayyeshaa and Puneeth Rajkumar, who play the leading roles in the film. With the picture shared, Santosh penned a caption in Telugu, which roughly translates to: ‘The shooting of Yuvarathnaa ended yesterday. My heartfelt thanks to Puneet Sir, Vijay Sir, Venkat Sir, Shiv Sir, my Direction Team and the Hombale family for the successful completion of my backyard film. My Team, My Strength.’

Soon after Santosh Ananddram posted the picture on Twitter, social media users rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the movie on screen. Some fans also congratulated the team for completing a movie shoot amid the pandemic. Take a look at how fans reacted to Santhosh Ananddram’s post on Twitter.

Fans react:

All about Yuvarathnaa:

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is an upcoming Kannada language action film, which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Starring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj in the leading roles, the upcoming movie is the third collaboration of actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Vijay Kiragandur, as they earlier worked together for Ninnindale and Raajakumara. If the rumours are to be believed, actor Tamannaah was set to play the female lead in the movie, however, the makers later roped in Sayyeshaa.

