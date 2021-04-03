Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Yuvarathnaaa' Hits The Theatres And Netizens Can't Keep Calm

Kannada movie superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s movie Yuvarathnaa, which was highly anticipated by all of the Southern audience hit the big screen on April 1, 2021, amid a huge buzz. The buzz was created by the songs, teasers and trailers that were released to feed the curiosity of the audience. All of the promotions for the film only added to the madness surrounding the film and audiences were waiting with bated breath for the film's release. Now that the film is out, the reviews are in with netizens posting their views on social media. Read on to know the Yuvarathnaa Telugu movie review.

Yuvarathnaa Telugu movie: The film lives up to its expectations

Fans said that the film was everything they had hoped it would be. One person posted his review on the film saying, “Fast faced screenplay. Roof kittogo BGM. Terrific introduction. Fantastic 1st half 🙏🙏. Fans enjoying like anything.” Fans of Rajkumar also said that his entry in the film was one of the best they have seen on the big screen. People also said that they loved the first half of the movie and how the suspense had been carried throughout the film. One person called the film, “Totally Powerpacked”. The general consensus was that people liked the film and that it had lived up to their expectations.

Appu entry is one of the Best Entries.



#Yuvarathnaa Interval. Thoroughly Entertaining first half.



The Suspense Element carried away very well. @PuneethRajkumar Entry, Action Sequences, Dialogues are Superb. @Dhananjayaka & @prakashraaj has good space.

BGM🔥🔥



Yuvarathnaa starts with the suicide of a deserving student who falls victim to the ill will of money-hungry capitalists, and her principal uses this as a springboard to fight back. This minor fight is indicative of a greater challenge looming over private colleges that are attempting to compete with government and government-aided institutions. Arjun arrives in the middle of this scenario as an engineering student halfway through the course. Who is he exactly? What exactly is his goal? What is Arjun's link to this movement is then revealed in the film.

This is a treat for the Power Star fans, as it is a Puneeth Rajkumar display from start to finish. He has the ability to fight, dance, talk strong lines, and enchant with his smile. And he manages to do all of this with ease. Prakash Raj plays the other major role, and he performs admirably. Dhananjaya and Saikumar, as well as Diganth Manchale, are all entertaining. Sonu Gowda, Sudharani, Vishaal Hegde, Achyuth Kumar, and Prakash Belawadi are among the cast members who deliver good performances.