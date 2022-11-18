Last Updated:

Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur Dies At 69; Mika Singh, Neeru Bajwa & More Offer Condolences

Punjabi film actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away in Ludhiana at the age of 69 following a prolonged illness. Mika Singh & more celebrities paid tribute.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Daljeet Kaur

Image: Twitter/ @ani_digital


Punjabi film actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away in Ludhiana at the age of 69 following a prolonged illness. Daljeet's relative revealed that she was battling brain tumour for the past three years and had been in a deep coma for a year. Daljeet had been residing with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura in Ludhiana’s Gurusar Sudhar area. 

Singer Mika Singh took to social media and penned a note expressing sadness about the passing away of a 'legend', hoping that she rests in peace. Actor Neeru Bajwa also heaped praise on the late star, stating that she was grateful to have worked with her.

Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur dies at 69 after a prolonged illness

In his heartfelt tribute, Mika Singh mentioned, "The beautiful actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May God bless her soul and she rests in eternal peace."

READ | Amitabh Bachchan mourns director Rakesh Kumar's demise; here's why he won't attend funeral

Meanwhile, Neeru Bajwa wrote," #rip #daljitkaur Ji, you were an inspiration….. very sad news. Am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you #legend in #heerranjha." 

READ | Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, other celebs mourn 'superstar' Krishna's demise
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Veteran actor Satish Shah shared, “A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the Punjabi lead girl of yesteryears passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch."

READ | PM Modi condoles veteran Telugu actor Krishna's demise; 'Colossal loss to world of cinema'

After completing her graduation from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, Daljeet began her stint in the entertainment industry with the movie Daaz in 1976. She went on to appear in notable projects like Putt Jattan De (1983), Mamla Garbar Hai (1983), Ki Banu Duniya Da (1986), Patola (1988) and Saida Jogan (1979).

READ | Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM Reddy & other leaders mourn veteran actor Krishna's demise
READ | 'I will return soon...': Footballer Priya's heartbreaking final post hours before death
First Published:
COMMENT