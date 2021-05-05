Punjabi Actor Sukhjinder Shera Passes Away In Uganda; Karamjit Anmol Pays Respects

The Punjab film industry’s famous actor-director Sukhjinder Shera has passed away on May 5, 2021, in Uganda. Punjabi actor Karamjit Anmol took to his social media handle and expressed grief. He shared a picture of Sukhjinder and penned a note speaking about him. Take a look below.

Karamjit Anmol pays respect as Sukhjinder Shera passes away

Taking to Instagram, Karamjit Anmol shared Sukhjinder’s picture and wrote, “à¨¬à¨¹à©à¨¤ à¨¦à©à©±à¨– à¨¨à¨¾à¨² à¨¦à©±à¨¸ à¨°à¨¹à©‡ à¨¹à¨¾à¨‚ à¨•à¨¿ à¨¸à©à¨–à¨œà¨¿à©°à¨¦à¨° à¨¸à¨¼à©‡à¨°à¨¾ à¨¸à¨¾à¨¡à©‡ à¨µà¨¿à©±à¨š à¨¨à¨¹à©€ à¨°à¨¹à©‡ ,à¨‰à¨¹ à¨ªà¨¿à©°à¨¡ à¨®à¨²à¨• à¨œà¨¿à¨²à¨¾ à¨²à©à¨§à¨¿à¨†à¨£à¨¾ à¨¦à©‡ à¨°à¨¹à¨¿à¨£ à¨µà¨¾à¨²à©‡ à¨¸à¨¨ ,à¨µà¨°à¨¿à©°à¨¦à¨° à¨¦à©€ à¨«à¨¿à¨²à¨® à¨¯à¨¾à¨°à©€ à¨œà©±à¨Ÿ à¨¦à©€ à¨¨à¨¾à¨² à¨¬à¨¤à©Œà¨° à¨…à¨¦à¨¾à¨•à¨¾à¨° à¨«à¨¿à¨²à¨®à©€ à¨¸à¨«à¨° à¨¸à©à¨°à©‚ à¨•à©€à¨¤à¨¾ à¨¸à©€ ,à¨¬à¨¾à¨…à¨¦ à¨µà¨¿à©±à¨š à¨¨à¨¿à¨°à¨®à¨¾à¨¤à¨¾ à¨¨à¨¿à¨°à¨¦à©‡à¨¸à¨• à¨µà¨œà©‹ à¨µà©€ à¨•à¨ˆ à¨«à¨¿à¨²à¨®à¨¾à¨‚ à¨•à©€à¨¤à©€à¨†à¨‚ ,à¨‰à¨¹à¨¨à¨¾à¨‚ à¨¦à©€ à¨†à¨–à¨°à©€ à¨«à¨¿à¨²à¨® à¨¯à¨¾à¨° à¨¬à©‡à¨²à©€ à¨¸à©€à¥¤ North Zone Film & T.V Artistes’ Association - regd.@Sukhinder Shera (We are sad to say that Sukhjinder Shera is no longer with us. He was a resident of village Malik, District Ludhiana. He started his film career as an actor with Virender's film Yari Jatt. His last film was Yar Bailey. North Zone Film & T.V Artists' Association - regd. @ Sukhinder Shera)”.

Netizens mourn the death of Sukhjinder Shera

Sukhjinder Shera was an actor and director prominently known for his work in films such as Jorr Jatt Daa, Yaar Belly and Jagira. Many users took to Twitter and shared messages for the late actor. A fan wrote, “Legend Actor Director and Producer Of Punjabi Film Industry Sukhjinder Shera Bhai ji No More With Us." Several others also posted their condolences whereas one also indicated an appeal regarding the deceased's mortal remains, in which the person who is tweeting has tagger various authority accounts to do with India, specifically the Punjab government and Central government.

Legend Actor Director and Producer Of Punjabi Film Industry Sukhjinder Shera Bhai ji No More With Us .#pollywood #punjabiactor #director #Punjab #Punjabi pic.twitter.com/JIkasF9YuQ — Yudhbir Singh Maltu (@Yudhbir0001Malt) May 5, 2021

R.I.P. Sukhjinder Shera Punjabi Known Actor. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ — Piddi Da Baapu (@KlairRicky) May 5, 2021

RIP Sukhjinder Shera — James Bund (@JugjeetChahal) May 5, 2021

@ntvuganda our beloved punjabi film actor maker sukhjinder shera dead body here in Uganda so plz contact @indiagovt_in and @PunjabGovtIndia to receive dead body our appeal also to @CMOPb talk with uganda india govt and than take dead body of beloved film star late shera ji pic.twitter.com/8JdaTydlis — SHAGAN (@SHAGANPAWAR) May 5, 2021

About Karamjit Anmol

Karamjit Anmol is a Punjabi actor, comedian, singer and film producer. He has worked for Punjabi films such as Laavaan Phere, Carry on Jatta 2, Main Teri Tu Mera and more. He was most recently seen in films such as Munda Faridkotia, Mindo Taseeldarni, Baraat Bandi, Manje Bistre 2 and more and will soon be seen in the upcoming film named Paani Ch Madhaani.

(IMAGE: KARAMJIT ANMOL'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.