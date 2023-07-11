Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda Is Not Dead, Confirms Son Maninder

News of Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda's death has been doing the rounds of the internet off late. The internet had written off the singer as deceased. However, his son Maninder has brought relief to the veteran singer's fans assuring them that his father is very much alive, though not in the best shape health-wise.

3 things you need to know

Surinder Shinda is an acclaimed Punjabi singer with 47 songs to his credit.

The singer has lent his voice to songs across 23 films.

Shinda's son Maninder, is also a singer.

Surinder Shinda is alive but not in good shape

Surinder Shinda's son Maninder took to his father's official Facebook page and went live to quell fan's concerns. He shared that his father is not in good health and is currently admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. He also clarified that though his father needed treatment, he was not on ventilator.

Maninder, also a singer, later interacted with media outside the hospital. He also asked fans and well wishers of his father to not fall prey to headline-making fake news. This point was brought out in reaction to the several circulating reports incorrectly informing people that his father, Surinder Shinda, had passed away. He further emphasised how fans should only refer to Shinda's official social media handles for any information. As per Maninder's live, his father is currently getting the treatment he needs.

Who is Surinder Shinda?

The singer has as expansive discography spanning solos, collaborations and albums. Some of his biggest hits include Jatt Jeonah Morh, Putt Jattan De, Truck Billiya, Balbiro Bhabhi and Kaher Singh Di Mout. His last song releases were in 2017 and included Vella - The Time, Gabru Punjab De and Chori Chori. Of these, Vella - The Time marked his collaboration with B Praak.