'Punnagai Desam' Cast: Here's Tarun As Ganesh, Dhamu As Vijay & Other Actors In Film

Helmed by K. Shajahan, the 2002 Tamil film titled Punnagai Desam stars Tarun Kumar, Kunal Singh, Sneha, Dhamu and Hamsavardhan in lead roles. The film chronicles the story of three friends, who run away from their homes, to follow their dreams. The twist in the tale comes to light when another boy named Ganesh, joins their clan in Madras. Produced by R.B. Choudary, here's a look at Punnagai Desam cast.

Punnagai Desam cast

Tarun Kumar as Ganesh

Tarun Kumar plays the role of Ganesh, who joins Raja, Selvam and Vijay. While the trio wishes to fulfill their dreams, Ganesh is on a full-fledged spree to find his cousin and childhood crush, Sneha. Ganesh dwells with Raja, Selvam and Vijay and they cherish some great memories together.

Kunal Singh as Raja

Late actor Kunal Singh played the role of Raja in Punnagai Desam. Raja wants to become a singer. However, his family opposes his plans. Kunal Singh was a part of films like Paarvai Ondre Podhume, Nanbanin Kadhali, among others.

Hamsavardhan as Selvam

Hamsavardhan plays the role of Selvam in Punnagai Desam. Hamsavardhan has a prominent role in the cast of Punnagai Desam. Selvam aspires to become an IAS officer. However, it's the same case with him, as his parents do not agree with his career plans. He is known for his work in films like Manthiran, Junior Senior among others.

Dhamu as Vijay

As far as all the Punnagai Desam characters are concerned, Dhamu as Vijay is a fun-loving man who wants to become a mimicry artist. His camaraderie with Selvam and Raja in the film is all about togetherness and sacrifice for each other. Dhamu is known for his work in films like Endrendrum Kadhal, Unnai Kodu Ennai Tharuven and others.

Suhasini Rajaram Naidu as Priya

Suhasini Rajaram Naidu, known by her stage name Sneha, plays the role of Priya, Ganesh's love interest in the film. Ganesh meets Sneha, and the duo, along with Raja, Selvam and Vijay hang out together. Sneha is known for her work in films like Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Muniratna Kurukshetra, Pattas and others.

The cast of Punnagai Desam (Supporting)

Preetha as Nandhini, Selvam's love interest

Vinu Chakravarthy as Vijay's father

Nizhalgal Ravi as Raja's father

Malaysia Vasudevan as the house owner

Devan as Priya's father

Vadivukkarasi as Selvam's mother

Sathyapriya as Priya's mother

