Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Heartfelt 'Thank You' Notes

South Indian film director Puri Jagannadh is celebrating his 54th birthday on September 28, 2020. A number of people have been putting up heartfelt birthday wishes for the director while highlighting his super hit films. A few of his fans have also thanked him for his immense contribution to the Telugu film industry. Some of the social media users have expressed how eagerly they have been waiting for his next bilingual film, Fighter.
Puri Jagannadh is one of the most celebrated directors of the Indian film industry. He has presented the audience with a wide range of action-drama films which have a huge fan base even today. On the occasion of his birthday, fans are pouring in their love for his films that had unique plotlines and storytelling styles.
A few of his fans have tagged him as the ‘most dashing director’ of South Indian cinema while also throwing light on his interesting filmography. A few people have spoken about how the director never fails to impress with his work. His knack for spotting talent and executing righteously is also being appreciated by a number of people. Different fan associations have also put up heartfelt ‘thank you’ notes for the director. Have a look at a bunch of wishes on Puri Jagannadh’s birthday here.
CELEBRATING THE BIRTHDAY of the Path Defining & Definitive Director whose RAW yet 'PURI'fied never failed to IMPRESS & leave your signature MARK on Us.— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 28, 2020
-THANK YOU @purijagan #HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/P1YJlS45HM
Wishing A terrific temper birthday to @purijagan garu from all our @tarak9999 anna Fans ! Thank you for giving NEW NTR ! #HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/ol7574sSW7— RTC X Road NTR Fans (@RtcxRoadNTRfans) September 28, 2020
Birthday Wishes Daring & Dashing Dynamic Director @purijagan sir from @NANDAMURIKALYAN fans— TrendsKalyanRam (@TrendsKalyanRam) September 28, 2020
Wishes with great success & happiness...#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/mvKLP1wTma
Wishing Our Dashing and Daring Director @purijagan A Very Happy Birthday!!— NTR Fans (@NTR2NTRFans) September 28, 2020
Thank You for giving us one of the Cult Mass Classic movie🙏@tarak9999 దండ యాత్ర స్టార్ట్ అయిన మూవీ !!#HBDPuriJagannadh#KomaramBheemNTR pic.twitter.com/jpwLrssHBU
Wishing Dashing Director @purijagan Garu A Very Happy Birthday 🎉 On Behalf Of @MsKajalAggarwal Fans 🙂— KAJAL Trends™ (@KajalTrends) September 28, 2020
Best Wishes For Your Future Endeavours 🤗 #HBDPuriJagannadh #KajalAggarwal #HappyBirthdayPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/4NzmXDpXQO
Here's the Special CDP design to celebrate our Dashing and Dynamic Director @purijagan sir's Birthday— Sivaram Pspk_VT 10🥊🥊🥊 (@pspk_sivaram) September 28, 2020
The Man who Delivered Many of the wonderful and exploding Blockbusters to TFI & spl thanks for *CHIRUTHA* to our @AlwaysRamCharan's#13YearsForRamcharanInTFI#HBDPurijagannadh pic.twitter.com/lxJhtSxcSw
Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To Our Tollywood Mega Director @purijagan Sir❤️— NTR THE EMPEROR (@EmperorNTR) September 28, 2020
From @tarak9999 Fans Wishes 💐💐#HBDPuriJagannadh | #PuriJagannadh#KomarambheemNTR pic.twitter.com/hRnsa7RMPe
Hit icchina Flop icchina Hero Characterisation maatram veera level lo isthaadu 🔥 Impact range 💯💥💥💥 Thank you @purijagan garu for #IsmartShankar .. The movie which will be remembered forever in @ramsayz Career 🙏 Best Comeback movie 🤟#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/ZoZjtSgUaO— Ram Fans Association (@rfahyd) September 28, 2020
Happy birthday 🎂 @purijagan sir— Vyshnavi Yshu✨DHFM💙 (@vyshnavi66666) September 28, 2020
Thanks for giving such an intensive roles⚡🔥
Pokiri 🔥Businessman 🔥always Favourite movies to every DHFM😍
Give some clarity, can we expect a movie with MB #HBDPuriJagannadh#SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/5WrcFVfSHR
Happiest Birthday to our iSmart Director @purijagan sir😎— SoundaRya💕 (@S_Rsayz) September 28, 2020
The one who brought Ram chirutha puli🔥 out from @ramsayz❤
Mee characterisation lo unna ah kick eh veru sir🤘🏻💥#iSmartShankar Dialogues still in our minds, movie forever in our hearts♥♥#Thankful#HBDPuriJagannadh pic.twitter.com/iCtcrODQVa
#HBDPuriJagannadh— ░M░a░n░o░j░ (@ursmanoj238) September 27, 2020
Badri
Idiot
ANOT
Shivamani
Pokiri
Desamuduru
Chirutha
Neninthe
Businessman
Temper
Ismart shankar
Waiting for #Fighter with VD
Coming to hero presentation puri tarwvate yevaranna
Waiting for ur film with @VenkyMama@purijagan@PuriConnects pic.twitter.com/MBkXR0WccA
Director Puri Jagannadh has created a number of critically acclaimed films in the past few years. Superhits like iSmart Shankar, Temper, and Business Man, amongst others, have received praises from people around the country. His 2006 Mahesh Babu film, Pokiri, was also remade in Bollywood, gaining large-scale appreciation from the audiences. The Bollywood version was a mega-hit amongst the audiences and hence is expected to have a sequel by the name Radhe. The film will be directed by Prabhudeva and will star Salman Khan in the lead role.
Currently, Puri Jagannadh has been working on the much-anticipated film, Fighter. The film will star heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday in key roles. Fighter was initially scheduled for a November 2020 release, but had to be pushed due to the pandemic.
