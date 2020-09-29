Puri Jagannadh Shares His Views On Married Actresses' Careers; Read More

Popular Telugu film director Puri Jagganadh's podcast has been garnering popularity. The podcast is called Puri’s Musings and in the recent episode, the director has some intriguing things to say about married actresses. The director said that they have 'no following'.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Wishes Puri Jagannadh; Says 'I Will Always Hold You Close To My Heart'

Puri Jagganadh opens up on married actresses

Puri Jagannadh, in his podcast, spoke about marriage. He said that marriage is an age-old concept that isn’t relevant in today’s time and someone who is passionate about work should not think of it. He also said, “Married actresses don’t enjoy the same stardom as those who are unmarried.”

The director mentioned that women do not have the same fan following after getting married as they did when they were unmarried. Puri is of the opinion that people who are interested in having a huge career and making it big in life should not think of marrying. According to him, the concept of marriage is only suitable for people who like taking the responsibilities of a husband and being around their family.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Praises Puri Jagannadh's Podcast, Says 'Personally Loved It, Waiting For More'

On the work-front

The director got famous for his movie Pokkiri and is also highly acclaimed for his works in Badri, Appu, Sivamani, Bujjigadu, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Neninthe, Golimaar, Businessman, Heart Attack, Temper, and iSmart Shankar. He made his debut in Bollywood with Shart in 2004 and also directed the 2011 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Buddha Hoga Tera Baap.

Recently, he worked as a writer for the Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. The story revolves around inspector Sangram Bhalerao who is a corrupt police officer, but a life-changing event makes him choose the righteous path. The movie was helmed by Rohit Shetty and also saw Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta, and Suchitra Bandekar playing pivotal roles.

Puri is now set to work with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey on the Karna Johar produced movie Fighter. It is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film and is being shot simultaneously in both languages. Deverakonda has reportedly been training in Thailand for martial arts to portray his role as a fighter.

Also Read: Puri Jagannadh's Net Worth Ready To Soar With Pan-India Film 'Fighter' In The Pipeline

Also Read: Puri Jagannadh's Birthday: South Indian Celebs And Ananya Panday Pour In Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.