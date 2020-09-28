Puri Jagannadh's Birthday: South Indian Celebs And Ananya Panday Pour In Wishes

Puri Jagannadh is a well-known director in the South Indian film industry. He is widely known for his films like Badri, Pokiri, Desamuduru, Neninthe, Golimaar, Businessman, Iddarammayilatho and many more. He also directed two films in Bollywood namely Shart: The Challenge and Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap. It is Puri Jagannadh's birthday today, September 28, 2020, and many celebrities from the South Indian film industry as well as Bollywood wished him on this special occasion.

Puri Jagannadh's birthday wishes

Actor Ram Charan, who celebrates his 13 years in the film industry today, also wished Puri Jagannadh in a tweet sharing a picture of him and Puri Jagannadh clicked during a film shoot. Check out the Tweet here:

I Remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @purijagan Garu, @VyjayanthiFilms, @Officialneha, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team. pic.twitter.com/UajVsM6VNy — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 28, 2020

Telugu dialogue writer and director Anil Ravipudi tweeted on Puri Jagannadh's birthday. He shared a picture with Puri Jagannadh. He wished Jagannadh and asked him to keep inspiring the film industry with his work. Take a look at Anil Ravipudi's Tweet:

Many many many more happy returns of the day @purijagan sir.........ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—love u ...keep inspiring us ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/RBuRKJYDYz — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) September 28, 2020

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu also tweeted on Puri Jagannadh's birthday. He wrote that Jagannadh is his favourite director while wishing him. He wished him happiness and success in his life. Here's Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Wishing one of my favourite directors @purijagan a very happy birthday!! Much happiness and success to you always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 28, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda also took to his Twitter handle to wish the director. Deverakonda wrote a long caption on Puri Jagannadh's birthday. Vijay wrote that he makes him a happy person and a happy actor. Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh will soon be working on a film together. The film will be the Bollywood debut of Vijay. He also wrote that he will always hold the director close to his heart beyond cinemas. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's Tweet:

â¤ï¸ @purijagan sirrrrrr â¤ï¸

Happy happy birthday to you.



You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person.



This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 27, 2020

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday will be working on her upcoming project with Puri Jagannadh and Vijay Deverakonda. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. Ananya Panday shared a picture on Puri Jagannadh's birthday wishing him. She wrote that she can't wait to be back on the sets with him. Panday and Deverakonda's film will also be released in Telugu.

Image Source: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Another actor who wished on Puri Jagannadh's birthday is Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun shared an Instagram story with the director. While wishing Puri he wrote that Puri is a 'great mind' and 'a free soul'. He also wished that Puri Jagannadh gets all the bliss in the world.

Image Source: Allu Arjun's IG

