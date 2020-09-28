Last Updated:

Puri Jagannadh's 'awesome' Podcast On Marriage Hits High Notes With Fans; See Tweets

Director Puri Jagannadh's recent podcast speaks about marriage and the perks of leading a single life. Take a look at how fans reacted to Puri's podcast.

Puri Jagannadh

Besides directing, acting, writing and producing, it is a well-known fact that director Puri Jagannadh also hosts a podcast in Telegu Language. Titled Puri’s Musings, Puri Jagannadh’s recent podcast seemingly ‘connected’ with the younger audience, as the director spoke about being single and pointed out the deficiencies of being married. The director also gave a few life lessons to the youngsters, urging them to remain single and lead a solo-life. 

Watch's Puri's marriage podcast: 

Fans react to Puri's recent podcast:

Soon after the episode released on YouTube, fans of the director rushed to their social media handles to thank him for sharing his ‘awesome’ thoughts on his podcasts. Some fans also mentioned that they connect well with Puri’s podcasts and suggested him a few topics to speak on. Take a look at how fans reacted to Puri’s recent podcast:

Puri- on the professional front

In Bollywood, Puri Jagannadh worked as a writer in the much-loved movie, Simmba. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sonu in the leading roles, Simmba follows the story of a corrupt police officer, who enjoys all the perks of being immoral and unethical in life. The story gets further interesting when a life-changing event forces him to choose the righteous path.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie also stars actors Ashutosh Rana, Siddarth Jadhav, Vaidehi Parshurami, Ulka Gupta and Suchitra Bandekar in prominent roles. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar. Puri Jagannadh is currently gearing up for his next directorial with Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. 

