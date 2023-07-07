Last Updated:

Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Goodachari 2: 7 South Indian Movie Sequels To Look Forward To

Take a look at the list of South Indian films whose sequels will be released in the coming time.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
Indian 2
1/7
Image: IMDb

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. The movie is helmed by S Shankar and will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and others in prominent roles. 

G2
2/7
Image: IMDb

Goodachari 2 is an upcoming spy thriller film and sequel to the Goodachari film franchise.  The movie will feature Adivi Sesh as Agent 116.

Pushpa 2
3/7
Image: IMDb

Pushpa: The Rule is the second installment in the Pushpa film series. The Sukumar directorial will feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads. 

Kaithi 2
4/7
Image: IMDb

Kaithi 2 is scheduled to release in 2024 and will see Karthi reprising his role as Dilli. The movie will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

RRR 2
5/7
Image: IMDb

Last year, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he and his father, V Vijayendra, have been working on the storyline of RRR 2. The first installment of the film was released last year and won several accolades.

Kantara 2
6/7
Image: IMDb

Kantara 2 starring Rishab Shetty will be a prequel to the 2022 film of the same name. This film will likely go on floors on August 27. 

Salaar 2
7/7
Image: IMDb

Salaar 2, starring Prabhas, has not been announced yet, but the makers have released the teaser of the first installment titled Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE on July 6, confirming a series approach. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
15 Years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Where is the star cast now?

15 Years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Where is the star cast now?
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs share inside photos from their vacations

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs share inside photos from their vacations
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com