Pushpa 2, Indian 2, Goodachari 2: 7 South Indian Movie Sequels To Look Forward To

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is the sequel to the 1996 film of the same name. The movie is helmed by S Shankar and will feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and others in prominent roles.
Goodachari 2 is an upcoming spy thriller film and sequel to the Goodachari film franchise. The movie will feature Adivi Sesh as Agent 116.
Pushpa: The Rule is the second installment in the Pushpa film series. The Sukumar directorial will feature Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads.
Kaithi 2 is scheduled to release in 2024 and will see Karthi reprising his role as Dilli. The movie will be helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Last year, SS Rajamouli confirmed that he and his father, V Vijayendra, have been working on the storyline of RRR 2. The first installment of the film was released last year and won several accolades.
Kantara 2 starring Rishab Shetty will be a prequel to the 2022 film of the same name. This film will likely go on floors on August 27.