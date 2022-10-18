'Pushpa 2': Makers Drop New BTS Pic Feat Director Sukumar, Reveal Work Is In 'full Flow'

Actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise which hit the screens on December 2021, piqued fans' curiosity as they await more updates on the sequel. Makers recently shared a BTS glimpse from the movie sets, in which director Sukumar could be seen giving instructions to celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker as other crew members appear in the backdrop.

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers also teased that work on Pushpa 2 is going in 'full flow', adding that the entire team is putting their best foot forward to 'deliver the best'. The sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit will also see Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers dropped the BTS clip where Sukumar, Avinash Gowariker as well as poster designer of the film, Tuney John among others are all working on sets.

In the caption, they mentioned, "Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow. Icon star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best." Take a look.

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans dropped comments like, "Waiting for the first look," "Please take out the first look on Diwali," and "Pushpa Raj is back," among other things.

Pushpa minted about Rs 350 crore at the worldwide box office and also performed great in the Hindi belt, becoming the highest-grossing Indian movie in 2021. The film revolved around a coolie's rise in the red sandalwood smuggling world. Apart from the leading trio, the film also featured Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and more in supporting roles.

