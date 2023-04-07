Pushpa 2 Teaser: Recap Of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Part 1

Quick links:
Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and became a massive success. The story narrates the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who works as a coolie and smuggles red sandalwood illegally.
While selling the sandalwood to syndicates, Pushpa Raj begins to understand the business and rises higher in the ranks.
Pushpa Raj does not fear anything and does not pay attention to anyone, except when questioned about his lineage. What angers Pushpa is his brother who refuses to let him be a part of the family.
Another thing that interests Pushpa is his lady love, Srivalli, played by Rasmika Mandanna. Srivalli works as a milk vendor and her father, Muniratnam is also involved in sandalwood smuggling.
Pushpa Raj comes to know that Jolly Reddy lusts for Srivalli and has asked her for favours in return for her father's safety. In an intense fight sequence, Pushpa leaves Jolly paralysed.
Pushpa decides to make a big name for himself and strikes out on his own. He bypasses his bosses in the syndicate to smuggle the sandalwood directly into Chennai, for a much higher price.
When Pushpa is at the top[ of his game, an egoistic police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, is appointed to the region. The officer strips Pushpa of his self-esteem & pride.