Pushpa 2 Teaser: Recap Of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Part 1

Ahead of Pushpa 2 teaser, here's revisiting Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer part 1, which became a rage among the viewers.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Pushpa scene
1/10
YouTube screengrab

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and became a massive success. The story narrates the life of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, who works as a coolie and smuggles red sandalwood illegally. 

Pushpa scene
2/10
YouTube screengrab

While selling the sandalwood to syndicates, Pushpa Raj begins to understand the business and rises higher in the ranks. 

Pushpa scene
3/10
YouTube screengrab

Pushpa Raj does not fear anything and does not pay attention to anyone, except when questioned about his lineage. What angers Pushpa is his brother who refuses to let him be a part of the family. 

Pushpa scene
4/10
YouTube screengrab

Another thing that interests Pushpa is his lady love, Srivalli, played by Rasmika Mandanna. Srivalli works as a milk vendor and her father, Muniratnam is also involved in sandalwood smuggling. 

Samantha song
5/10
pushpamovie/instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a cameo in the movie for the sensational song O Antava. 

Pushpa song
6/10
YouTube screengrab

Allu Arjun gave rise to a trend with his eccentric dance to the tunes of Srivalli.  

Pushpa scene
7/10
YouTube screengrab

Pushpa Raj comes to know that Jolly Reddy lusts for Srivalli and has asked her for favours in return for her father's safety. In an intense fight sequence, Pushpa leaves Jolly paralysed.

Pushpa Scene
8/10
YouTube screengrab

Pushpa decides to make a big name for himself and strikes out on his own. He bypasses his bosses in the syndicate to smuggle the sandalwood directly into Chennai, for a much higher price. 

Pushpa scene
9/10
YouTube screengrab

When Pushpa is at the top[ of his game, an egoistic police officer, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, is appointed to the region. The officer strips Pushpa of his self-esteem & pride.

Pushpa scene
10/10
YouTube screengrab

In the movie, Allu Arjun portrays the character of Pushpa who is high-headed and ambitious. A dialogue from the movie comparing Pushpa to fire and not flower became a nationwide rage. 

