'Pushpa' 2nd Song 'Srivalli' Lyrical Video Out; Allu Arjun's Dance Steps Awes Fans

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is among the most anticipated films for audiences in the upcoming weeks. With just two months left to go for the release, the makers raised the buzz surrounding the movie by unveiling the second song from the film, Srivalli.

Srivalli is the name of Rashmika Mandana's character in the movie. The original song could feature more of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli's equation. In the lyrical video, animated visuals of a man (possibly Allu Arjun's Pushpa) following a woman in his bike is shown.

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa's second song Srivalli lyrical video out

The only visual from the movie for the lyrical video is of Allu Arjun showcasing some interesting moves. He is shown donning the sunglasses in style and grooving while the hills in the background and the natural setting stand out. He interestingly returns to dance after losing his footwear and then showing off some style with his beard.

One can also see the singer of the venture, Sid Sriram and the music composer Devi Sri Prasad in cameo appearances.

The makers have also released the Hindi and Malayalam versions of the song. Sid Sriram has crooned the Malayalam version too, while Javed Ali leads the Hindi version.

Though just a lyrical video, the music seems to have worked its wonders on listeners, as netizens and celebrities were all praise of it in the comments section. Allu Arjun's dance step seemed to have caught on among the fans, as they expressed confidence about the movie.

Exactly two months ago, the makers had shared the first song from the movie. It was titled Daako Daako Meka in Telugu and the Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam versions for the same had also been unveiled.

Pushpa: The Rise Part 1 is gearing up for release on December 17. The venture was earlier slated for a Christmas release. It would have clashed with Ranveer Singh-starrer '83.

However, the makers then announced that the movie was being advanced for a December 17 release.

The movie is directed by Sukumar. It traces the story of a truck driver involved in red sanders smuggling. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil plays the role of the main antagonist in the movie.