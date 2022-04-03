'Pushpa' Actor Allu Arjun Celebrates Son Allu Ayaan's Birthday With 'sweetest' Note

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan turns eight on April 03. The Pushpa actor has written a special greeting for Ayaan. Following the box office success of his most recent film Pushpa, the 39-year-old actor has risen to a new level of fame. The actor is also a doting father to his children, along with his performing prowess. On his son’s special day, The Tollywood actor turned to his Instagram to share a wonderful birthday note he wrote for his kid Ayaan and a photo that is too cute to handle. He penned, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love and laughter into your life. #alluayaan."

Fans lavished love and blessings on the father-son duo as soon as the actor shared the post. "Happy Birthday Junior," one user said. "King and Prince," said another user.

Allu Sneha Reddy wishes son Ayaan

Allu Sneha Reddy also shared a photo of Ayaan eating cake on her Instagram stories. "Happy Birthday, my baby," she captioned the photo.

Arjun and Sneha married on March 6, 2011, and they have two children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The couple recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, which the actor even shared on social media handles to give fans a sneak peek into their special celebration. The pair frequently posts cute family photos and videos on social media, giving netizens big family goals.

Ayaan, a young social media star

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan and daughter Arha have always managed to steal the attention on social media, just like their parents. The actor’s son recently made headlines after imitating his uncle Varun Tej from Ghani. His adorable workout session, part of a promotional campaign, went viral on social media. Arjun recently posted a photo to his Instagram account in which he is seen congratulating his daughter on her promotion from one class to another. Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter, will make her acting debut in Samantha's Shaakuntalam in the meantime. Samantha plays the key role in the film, and Arha will play young Prince Bharata.

Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram