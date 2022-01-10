'Pushpa' Actor Allu Arjun Pens Sweet Note For Father Allu Aravind On His Birthday; See Pic

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account on Monday and shared a picture of himself and his father with film producer, Allu Aravind twinning in white as he extended his birthday wishes to him. The father-son duo could be seen sharing a laugh in the image and several fans and followers of the actor headed to the comments section to wish the producer on his special day. Actor Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his most recent release, Pushpa: The Rise, which began to soar at the box office soon after its release.

Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to his dad Allu Aravind

The actor took to social media to share a picture in which the father-son duo can both be seen in white attire. The actor wished him a happy birthday and also expressed his love for him in the caption of the post. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad . Lots n lots love always 🖤". A number of fans and followers also extended their best wishes to the producer and wished him on his birthday.

Have a look at the post here

On Allu Aravind's last birthday in 2021, the actor posted a picture in which the duo was twinning in black outfits. Allu Arjun thanked his dad for always being there for him and expressed his joy about having him in his life. His caption read, "Many many happy returns of the day dad. Thank you for being there for everything and everyone you know. So glad to have someone like you in our lives. May this birthday make you more n more young #alluarvind"

Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which is now available for fans to watch online on Amazon Prime Video. The film also saw Rashmika Mandanna playing a pivotal role and revolved around sandalwood smugglers and the police's investigation to nab them. Allu Arjun has recently been giving his fans a glimpse into his life with his family and recently shared a picture with his daughter, Arha. The duo was seen cuddling in the picture and smiling from ear to ear. The actor wrote, "My fav pass time #alluarha."

(Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline)