'Pushpa': Allu Arjun Plans To Release Sequel In 'each & Every' Indian Language If Possible

South star Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of his latest thriller action flick Pushpa: The Rise also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film not only gained critics' approval but also emerged as one of the biggest films at the box office as it minted Rs 250 crores globally. While some fans are still enjoying catching the film in theatres, actor Allu Arjun recently promised a grander release of the sequel across the world.

Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Allu Arjun opened up about the overwhelming response to his Telugu actioner which was also released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. During the event, Allu Arjun promised to release Pushpa 2 in 'each and every' language if possible. He stated, ''I am planning to release Pushpa 2 in the maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before as we want to reach each and every language of the audience if possible. We want to reach your hearts.''

Furthermore, he admitted to testing the waters by releasing the film in Hindi as he observed the reach of South Indian films dubbed in Hindi on YouTube. He said, ''Although we were thinking of releasing this film in Hindi, we were not sure because we did not have the time to do publicity. We did not know how it would convert. I know there is a pulse that I have been seeing for the last five years on YouTube. Who are these people of India who were watching these films? Are they watching it on satellite and YouTube? Or are they going to come to the theatres?''.

The 39-year-old actor believed that people would come to the theatres but remained uncertain. He also said that he wanted to test waters to check whether the 'humongous number' of audiences who watch South Indian films on YouTube would come to the theatres. He continued, ''I wanted to test waters with Pushpa and thank you to the whole of North India as you proved to me that you are just not going to love us through digital mediums but also come to the theatres to admire our work.''

Image: Twitter/@MythriOfficial