'Pushpa': Allu Arjun Wasn't The First Choice And THIS Actor Was Approached By Makers

The Telugu action thriller film Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2021 and shattered several box-office records. The movie was helmed by director Sukumar and the cast was led by Allu Arjun, who was praised for his performance. As per reports, director Sukumar has another leading actor in mind for the role of Pushpa. Read here to know who was the first choice for Pushpa: The Rise.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Lucky The Racer star Allu Arjun wasn't the first choice for Pushpa: The Rise. The makers had first offered the role to Mahesh Babu as director Sukumar was quite keen to cast him. Mahesh Babu reportedly liked the script of the movie but he felt like he wasn't a good fit to play an anti-social character. The role was then offered to Allu Arjun and the movie went on to become a blockbuster hit.

More about Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise is an action thriller film and the plot is based on red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The movie was released on December 17 and has been having a great run at the Box Office and earned almost Rs 300 crore even though it clashed with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Apart from Allu, the movie also featured Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, an IPS officer, thus making his debut in the Telugu film industry and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh are seen in supporting roles. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

