'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals He's Collaborating With Ram Charan & Vijay Deverakonda

Sukumar's Pushpa has undoubtedly turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year, minting impressive collections at the box office even after almost a week into its release. The Allu Arjun- Rashmika Mandanna starrer is now venturing into its sequel, which is slated to go on floors in February 2022. Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Sukumar has an interesting lineup of collaborations with South superstars like Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Charan.

Sukumar to collaborate with Ram Charan and Vijay Deverakonda

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the ace director revealed that after concluding Pushpa 2, he will move on to his collaboration with Vijay, followed by Charan. He revealed that his project with the RRR star hasn't been locked yet, but is on the cards. Sukumar and Charan have earlier worked together in the period drama Rangasthalam, which witnessed humungous success.

His latest venture, Pushpa: The Rise revolves around the eponymous character Pushpa Raj, and the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh. Delving into the details of the research that went behind Pushpa, Sukumar said he discovered how 1 lakh 80 thousand crores of Sandalwood is transported to China and Japan illegally. He revealed that he had a web series based on the subject in mind, however, he thought that it could also make for a 'commercial backdrop for a massy film'.

He iterated how he wanted to showcase Allu Arjun, an erstwhile stylish actor in a totally de-glam avatar, to take the audiences by surprise. Calling Arjun a 'very good performer', Sukumar said he wanted to make his on-screen avatar 'bigger than his persona'.

More on Sukumar's Pushpa 2

The director revealed that the film's 'script is locked', and that they would commence the film's shooting in February 2022 end. He iterated that the main intention of the sequel would be to provide a 'closure' to Pushpa’s life. It will also revolve around the animosity and conflict between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil). He promised that he won't disappoint anyone with the sequel and hoped that the audiences enjoy the experience.

Pushpa: The Rise was released on December 17 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. It also stars Dhananjay, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj in supporting roles.

