'Pushpa': DSP On Controversy Around Samantha's 'Oo Antava'; 'We Aren't Demeaning Anyone'

The soundtrack of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise is keeping everyone grooving. The film's Hindi version songs like Srivalli, Oo Bolega Ya Oo Oo Bolega, and Sami Sami have been breaking records and have struck a chord with the audience. Even though, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song, Telugu song, Oo Antava has emerged as a chartbuster across five languages, a section of netizens have slammed the special dance number for being outright misogynistic and sleazy.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, music composer, Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP said that with the song, Oo Antava, they are not 'demeaning' anyone. However, they are simply 'describing certain men.'

Devi Sri Prasad on 'Oo Antava' controversy

While speaking to Hindustan Times, DSP talked about the controversy behind Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song, Oo Antava. He said that they are not 'demeaning' anyone, but are simply 'describing certain men'. He added that defining a woman's body and beauty has never been a problem all these years. He added that 'some of the biggest music directors have composed such songs.' The music composer stated that they have received the most amount of appreciation from women and that 'it is more of a social message song rather than an item number.'

DSP, who is known for his dance numbers such as Ringa Ringa from Arya 2 in 2009, Seeti Maara from DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017, and many others, musician also asserted that he has 'always steered clear from lyrics with innuendos.' He said that he is 'very careful' with the lyrics in all of his dance numbers. He added that most of them are sung by children, including Dhinka Chika from Ready in 2011. He stated that he always asks his directors and lyricists that 'there should not be anything derogatory in the words.' However, sometimes, the 'hidden grammar is unavoidable,' he clarified.

The artist told Hindustan Times that once he reads the lyrics of his songs, he questions if he will be able to play them before his mother and sister. He shared he has often fought in situations where a song was likely 'to make women feel uncomfortable'. He explained when one is brought up in a household with 'strong women around them, the way they look at women, in general, is very different.' He signed off saying that filmmaker Sukumar and lyricist Chandrabose 'respect women a lot.'

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wasn't on board to perform an item song but was convinced by Allu Arjun and director Sukumar. Samantha reportedly charged a whopping Rs 5 crore for the 3-minute item song Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. The actor had recently taken to her Instagram and shared a photo with Allu from the song and shared her experience on working on the item song.

Image: Instagram/@thisisdsp/@samantharuthprabhuoffl