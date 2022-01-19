'Pushpa' Fame Dhananjay’s Kannada Film 'Badava Rascal' To Premiere On Voot On Jan 26

Pushpa: The Rise fame Dhananjay has entertained the audience with his latest Kannada hit film titled Badava Rascal. The film is all set to premiere on the online streaming site, Voot Select on January 26 this year, for the benefit of the OTT audience. Unlike the Telugu record-breaking film, Dhananjay in Badava Rascal is seen as a good guy.

Watch Badava Rascal online on January 26

The plot of the film follows the struggles of a youngster from a middle-class background. Dhananjay is seen in the role of an autorickshaw driver in the entertainer. The trailer of the film hints that he seems to have a bit of a drinking problem. Helmed by Shankar Guru, Badava Rascal marks in his debut directorial feature. Dhananjay has backed the film under his banner Daali Pictures. The film also features Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Sparsha Rekha, Nagabhushan, Poornachandra, and Maasthi Manju in pivotal roles.

The film first hit the big screens on November 24, 2021. It was opened with an overwhelming response. The universal concepts of love, drama, emotions, comedy, and humor made the audiences love the film. Dhananjay revealed that the film 'will always stay close to his heart' for two reasons- '1. that it is his home production' and 2. 'the terrific team he got to work with.' According to The Indian Express, he added that the plot is a story of 'love and survival which highlights sensitive issues like poverty faced by the country.'

Dhananjay's character in 'Badava Rascal'

The actor added that he believes besides entertainment, the film also has a strong social message. He added that his character, Shankar changed his 'perspective towards life.' He explained that Shankar's ambitions were 'limitless, despite the advertisities in his life.' Dhananjay added that his willingness and grit to chase his dreams without giving up on love is 'inspiring.' The actor added that the film has a strong message for all the youngsters that one should 'not quit' even if the path gets difficult.

Further, on the film being released on Voot, the actor told the publication that since the film was originally a lockdown release, they experienced a 'slight drop' in the audience as people were cautious to 'step into the theatres.' He concluded saying with the film releasing on Voot, the 'viewership will proliferate.'

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year and garnered widespread critical and commercial success. The action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. Allu played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022. Pushpa cast also includes Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli.

Image: Instagram/@dhananjaya_ka