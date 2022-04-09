'Pushpa' Fever Hits 10th Class Board Exam Student, Scribbles Dialogue On Answer Sheet

South star Allu Arjun starerr Pushpa: The Rise released on the OTT platform, has created its own fan base. The kind of popularity that the film has received ever since it has been released, was just spectacular as it shattered all the records. The craze pertaining to the film does not seem to subside and a recent hilarious gesture by a class 10th student in West Bengal has shocked all fans.

The Hindi version of the film had dialogue by Allu Arjun, ‘Pushpa Raj…main jhukega nahi (I am Pushpa Raj…I will not bow down) and it became a hit among all. Thousands of fans were spotted enacting the famous scene on Instagram reels while lip-syncing the dialogue. The film’s influence on a class 10 student in West Bengal led him to turn his exam answer script into scribbling the film’s dialogue.

Class 10 student in West Bengal scribbles Pushpa dialogue

In a bizarre incident, a student scribbled the famous dialogue from Pushpa on the answer sheet. He wrote, “Pushpa Raj, Apun Likhega Nahi” on the answer sheet. Although the original dialogue was, ‘Main Jhukega Nahi’, the student seemingly gave his own twist to the dialogue. A user shared a picture of the answer sheet on Twitter and now it is going viral.

answer sheet me v pushpa raj🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

Earlier, a similar incident took place on April 7 when the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) had warned of taking severe action after a group of students who were found writing a popular political slogan on their answer sheets during the West Bengal Board class 10 examination conducted last month. This came during the Madhyamik examinations for class 10 were conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in March when the examiners found that a number of students have written the 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game), a political slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil Rao Ramesh in key roles. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time.

IMAGE: PTI/Twitter/PushpaMovie