'Pushpa' Makers In Legal Trouble For Allegedly Flouting COVID Norms In Pre-release Event

As the fans eagerly await the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmka Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise, a bad news for the makers just arrived their way when they were legally charged for violating COVID-19 protocols. It was recently revealed that a case against Mythri Movie Makers, the production house for defying COVID-19 protocols by conducting a pre-release event with over 15,000 people despite having permission to accomodate only 5000 people.

Pushpa: The Rise legal case

The Hyderabad police registered a case against the makers of Pushpa as they violated COVID-19 norms during a pre-release event held at the Telangana State Special Police Battalion grounds in Yousufguda on 12 December 2021.

The case was booked by the Jubilee Hills police and Inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy spoke to The Hindu and released a statment in which he mentioned how the makers violated the norms, which resulted in massive traffic jams and disturbance to normal life in the area. He also revealed how the crowd behaved in an unruly manner, casuing threat to everyone, and called out the orgianisers for being negligent. The statement read:

"They have violated the permission and sold over 15,000 passes and mobilised people, which resulted in massive traffic jams and disturbance to normal life in the area. It was not like people came voluntarily, everyone who was in and around the premises was holding passes, which means they sold passes beyond granted permission. The crowd swelled and behaved in an unruly manner causing threat and endangered human life due to rash and negligent acts by the organisers."

Pushpa The Rise cast, plot & more

Written and directed by Sukumar, the movie is set to release in two parts, with the first one releasing on 17th December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

The much-awaited Telugu action thriller movie stars some of the prominent actors from the industry namely Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Ajay Ghosh as Kondareddy, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and others. The movie follows the story of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh.

Image: Still from Pushpa The Rise song