'Pushpa': Makers Of Allu Arjun's Thriller Unveil New Poster Ahead Of Fourth Song's Release

Makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise have unveiled an intriguing new poster of the actor from the upcoming song Eyy Bidda Idhi Naa Adda, which happens to be the film's fourth track. The actor can be seen looking dapper in a bad boy avatar, with the makers inviting audiences to witness his "MASS swag". Directed by Sukumar, the crime drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya as well as Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its release, makers have unveiled tracks like Daako Daako Meka, Srivalli and Sami Sami, all of which have become raging hits among the audiences. Pushpa: The Rise has been shot in Telugu, while Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil dubbed versions of the film will also be released.

'Pushpa' makers reveal new poster ahead of fourth track's release

Taking it to their Twitter handle on Sunday, November 14, the film's producers, Mythri Movie makers, uploaded Allu Arjun's latest glimpse as Pushpa Raj, wherein he looks like the perfect yesteryear smuggler, clad in chunks of gold jewellery along with a pair of shades. For the caption, they wrote, "Witness the MASS swag of #PushpaRaj from 19th NOV #PushpaFourthSingle[sic]." Arjun also described the upcoming single as his "fav massy song", which will be released on November 19.

Take a look:

My fav massy song from #PushpaTheRise. Excited about this one. pic.twitter.com/WHOkxmdx4F — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 14, 2021

The poster comes shortly after the makers unveiled several character posters from the film, including that of Dakshayani, played by Anasuya Bharadwaj. Hinting at her fierce role, the makers wrote," "She is arrogance and pride personified[sic]." The first look of Sunil as Mangalam Srinu was unveiled earlier this month, with the actor penning a gratitude-filled caption that read," "Thank You Sukku darling and Allu Arjun garu for the opportunity[sic]."

More about Sukumar's Pushpa

The film is reportedly based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist. Arjun is cast as a truck driver/ smuggler, while Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla will also be appearing in supporting roles. The film's first part is set to release on December 17, 2021, while the second instalment will premiere sometime in 2022.

