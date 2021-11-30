'Pushpa' Makers Share Glimpse Into The Anticipated Dance Number Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her performance in a dance number from the much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise. The team behind the film recently posted a glimpse of the actor's performance, making fans more excited than ever for its release. The actor will share the stage with Allu Arjun for the number.

Pushpa: The Rise team share glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number

In the picture that surfaced online, Samantha can be seen with her back facing the camera. The poster features her in a blue outfit, which also has hints of silver. The makers called it the 'sizzling song of the year' and mentioned it was coming soon. A release date for the number has not been announced yet. The caption read, "A Rocking Number with Icon Star @alluarjun & @Samanthaprabhu2 being shot in a gigantic set Get ready to witness the 'Sizzling Song of The Year' soon"

Earlier reports by Hindustan Times mentioned that the actor began shooting for the song on Monday and that a special set was built for the performance. Several reports that earlier came to light mentioned that the actor was charging a whopping Rs 1.5 Cr to be part of the song opposite Allu Arjun. The makers of the Sukumar directorial made a grand announcement when Samantha's involvement in the number was fixed. Taking to Twitter, the team mentioned that the actor had 'gleefully agreed' to be part of the song and would be sure to 'light up the screens'.

The actor's introductory poster read, "Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha as she agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable."

The film will also see Rashmika Mandanna take on a pivotal role and will be based on true events about red sandalwood smugglers in Chittoor district. The film is now gearing up for its release on December 17, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhu, @alluarjun