'Pushpa': Makers Unveil Fahadh Faasil's 'menacing' Bald Cop, See First Look Here

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil left his fans stunned with his first look as the antagonist in the upcoming film Pushpa. The makers treated fans with Fahadh’s first look on Saturday, which will surely give you the chills the Telugu film which will also release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi will witness Fahadh in a never seen before avatar donning a fierce look.

Fahadh Faasil's first look from upcoming film Pushpa

Fahadh is seen playing the role of an IPS officer named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and the poster shows him sporting a bald look. With the poster, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa have surely risen the expectations of the people. The production house of the film shared the first look on Twitter and wrote, “Meet the #VillainofPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into the menacing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (IPS) and will lock horns with #PushpaRaj.”

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Ghosh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj and the crew includes cinematographer Mirasla Cuba Brozek, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, production designer S Ramakrishna and Monica Nigothe. Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film's first song, Odu Odu Aadu has already been released on the internet on August 13. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

For the unversed, the Sukumar directorial film is set to lock horns with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Pushpa was earlier slated to release on August 13. But due to the deadly second COVID-19 wave, the release was delayed and forced the film’s team to look for a new release date. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. It marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Malik as Sulaiman Malik. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will also have Tamil films- Malayankunju, Vikram in the pipeline. Currently, both the films are in their production stage.

(Image Credits: ALLUARJUNONLINE/FAHADFAASSIL/Instagram)