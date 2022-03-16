'Pushpa': Mumbai Police Recreates 'Srivalli' From Allu Arjun-starrer; Netizens 'amazed'

Mumbai Police is known as one of the top forces of the country. Apart from nabbing criminals and ensuring that the law and order of the city is maintained, the force is popular for its witty social media posts to convey strong messages on adherence to rules and law, and its band churning out viral songs. The band's latest composition was a recreation of the hit song Srivalli from the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

The 'Khaki Studio' once again won praises for their impressive performance.

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police uploaded the latest rendition. A group of over 35 policemen put out the energetic rendition of the hit song. Right from the starting tune to the recreation of the lyrics playing out, the act looked extremely upbeat.

The group was in sync as they played the tune with musical instruments like drums, saxophones, flutes and more. They seemed to follow the signals from the conductor to the T, while they also read out the music notes, from behind the 'Mumbai Police' logo.

Netizens went gaga over the act, calling it 'amazing', 'wonderful' and one of the best comments Mumbai Police being 'fire', another of the popular dialogue in the film.

Some of the other hits that have caught the attention of Mumbai Police in the past have been Bella Ciao from the series Money Heist, the James Bond theme song, the patriotic song Aye Watan Tere Liye, among others.

Srivalli finds popularity among celebrities

Previously, many celebrities had shot reels of the song on Instagram. Veteran actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari tried the hook step in a video and Team India cricket star R Ashwin gave a cricketing twist to it.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya performed the video with his grandmother while others like Australia's David Warner and West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo too joined the bandwagon.

Actor Daisy Shah, singer Rahul Vaidya were among the others who shot the videos.

Srivalli song creators

The track has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada versions have been rendered by Sid Sriram and the Hindi version has been sung by Javed Ali.

The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam versions were penned by Viveka, Siju Thuravoor, Varadaraj Chikkaballapura respectively while the Hindi and Malayalam versions were written by Raqueeb Alam.