'Pushpa': Samantha Ruth Prabhu Stuns In New Poster Of Her Song; Makers Drop Release Date

Despite having a hard time struggling to cope up with her split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, actor Samantha is working hard professionally. The actor is all set to perform an item song for Allu Arjun’s next Pushpa. Ahead of the song launch, makers took to Twitter and shared the Family Man 2 actor’s glimpse from the track along with the release date.

Samantha had shot for the song with the lead star Allu Arjun at a film studio in Hyderabad. The makers of Pushpa announced that the song will release on December 10. Along with the announcement, they teased the audience with a photo of Samantha from the song shoot. Their post read, "This winter is going to get heated up with @Samanthaprabhu2's moves. 'Sizzling Song of The Year' on 10th DEC (sic)."

In the still from the song, Samantha is seen wearing a blue blouse as she is covered with thick smog and looks at the camera while lisping the lyrics. Her entire look speaks volumes about the song which is sure to prove entertaining for her fans. Earlier, the makers had also shared a small look of the actor from the song. In the picture that surfaced online, Samantha can be seen with her back facing the camera. The poster features her in a blue outfit, which also has hints of silver. The makers called it the 'sizzling song of the year' and mentioned it was coming soon.

Several reports that earlier came to light mentioned that the actor was charging a whopping Rs 1.5 Cr to be part of the song opposite Allu Arjun. On November 15, the makers had penned a post while welcoming the actor on board for the special song. Their statement read, "Pushpa's 5th song is special, and needed someone special! We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we've developed over time. We're super excited to announce that Samantha garu is going to light up the screens with Icon Star Allu Arjun is the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable (sic)."

IMAGE: Twitter/Mythriooficial/Instagram/Samantharuthprabhuoffl