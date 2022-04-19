'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Rejects Big Offer For Tobacco Ad; Sets Example For Other Stars

For years, film celebrities have been receiving flak for endorsing fairness creams. Some have also been criticised for promoting tobacco products and alcohol brands through surrogate advertising amid the direct promotion being prohibited.

The recent people at the receiving end were Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar after they featured in tobacco brands' surrogate advertisements. While the former claimed that he was not aware that such promotions were a part of surrogate advertising and quit the collaboration, the latter is currently in the news for starring in a tobacco brand's advertisement, years after promising that he could not promote such products.

At the same time, numerous stars have refrained from collaborating with such brands. Many have been offered a significant sum to feature in such ads, but some have been clear on not wanting to promote such products. Statements of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut and South film actor Sai Pallavi on their reasons to turn down lucrative offers for fairness creams advertisements had made headlines in the past.

Allu Arjun reportedly joined the list of stars turning down a exorbitant sum for a tobacco brand advertisement. The actor took the decision for the well-being of his fans.

Allu Arjun, as per a report on Pinkvilla, was offered a 'hefty sum' for a tobacco brand endorsement. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star turned the offer down 'without a second thought' as he was not a consumer of such products.

The 40-year-old did not wish for his fans to start consuming the products after seeing him in the ads, as he believed that it could cause addiction. A source close to Allu Arjun, the report added, stated that he also stressed against smoking too whenever it was possible for him, though it was not something he could control in his films.

Allu Arjun on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun, delivered one of the biggest hits of his career with Pushpa: The Rise last year. The actor went viral over his signature moves, dialogues and songs in the movie, and the film, apart from his success for the Telugu original, became one of the few to hit the Rs 100-crore club for the Hindi version.

The actor is expected to start the shooting for the sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule, in the next couple of months.