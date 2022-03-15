Last Updated:

'Pushpa' Star Allu Arjun Spotted At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office; Fans Guess New Collab

'Pushpa: The Rise' star Allu Arjun was recently spotted at the celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office which led to a rise in several speculations.

Allu Arjun's latest action flick, Pushpa: The Rise, has garnered the actor a lot of stardom in a go. The film, starring Allu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, is considered as one of the best contributions to the industry. The film became a massive hit and continues its winning streak via OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The second installment of the film is also in the works, and will likely go on floors this year itself. 

Allu Arjun visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

Meanwhile, the actor was recently spotted at the celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office which led to a rise in several speculations. Meanwhile, netizens are assuming whether a fresh yet big collaboration is on the cards. The Arya actor, who is already enjoying his success in the Hindi belt, will definitely have a big advantage if he gets cast in Bhansali's next. 

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, netizens started asking if the Pushpa fame is collaborating with the ace director. A Twitter user wrote, Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Are they working on a film? https://ift.tt/gTXKIUl Pushpa star Allu Arjun meets Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. Are they working on a film?", another one said, "Today #alluarjun Garu spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office Is it alert for upcoming something special? Waiting for confirmation".

More on Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Allu Arjun's back to back hits has made the actor gain this stardom. His big grosser films in the South industry like Arya 2 (2009), Vedam (2010), Julayi (2012), Son of Satyamurthy (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), etc, have proved that the actor is nothing less than a gem. His recent Blockbuster, Pushpa, in Hindi, as well as South belt, grossed over Rs 338 crores at the Box Office worldwide. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the film was a hit marking the actor as a Pan India Star. His upcoming films include Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi, ICON, Pushpa: The Rule and Untitled Koratala Siva Film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the renowned directors in the Bollywood industry. His recent contribution, Gagubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, has crossed a Box Office collection of more than Rs 100 crore worldwide. The director never fails to bring a new concept for fans. Bhansali is the recipient of several awards, including five National Film Awards, ten Filmfare Awards and a BAFTA nomination. 

