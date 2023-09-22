Pushpa Star Allu Arjun To Team Up With Jailer Director Nelson Dilipkumar Next?

Allu Arjun made history with his 2021 release Pushpa. The Sukumar directorial led him to win a National Film Award in the Best Actor category, which was a historic feat for Tollywood. While Arjun might be working on the highly anticipated sequel of Pushpa, he might be planning to work with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar in the near future.

The Newsmakers

Director Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise turned out to be a massive box office hit with more than Rs 350 crore earnings worldwide. Moreover, the film also became a cultural phenomenon throughout the country. The first-look of Pushpa 2, which was released earlier this year, became the most-liked poster for any film on the social media platforms of X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

(Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise | Image: X)

On the other hand, Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer made more than Rs 650 crore throughout its box office run. Starring pan-India star Rajinikanth, Jailer features an ensemble cast of Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Sunil Varma with Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal in cameo roles. Nelson has also worked with Thalapathy Vijay in Beast (2022), which was a commercial success with more than Rs 300 crore collection worldwide. Now, there are reports that Nelson met Allu Arjun recently to discuss a film script with him.

Who’s saying what?

As per a report in Galatta, Nelson Dilipkumar has plans to work with Allu Arjun in the future. Reportedly, Nelson met Allu Arjun, which gave rise to rumours about a potential collaboration between them. Similarly, reports of Allu Arjun’s recent meeting with director-writer Atlee after the groundbreaking success of Jawan had fueled speculations about them coming together.

Meanwhile...

Allu Arjun was slated to work with director Sriram Venu for Icon, and untitled films from directors Koratala Siva and Surender Reddy. However, these projects seem to be on hold as the Telugu star is extensively involved in the development of Pushpa: The Rule.