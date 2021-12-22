Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna Details Struggles Of Being An Actor; Says 'It Hurts So Bad'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the leading female actors in the South industry. From starring in several blockbusters to gearing up for her Bollywood debut, the 25-year-old has impressed millions with her ace acting skills and dance moves. As everything comes with its own consequences, the Pushpa: The Rise star recently highlighted what "hurts so bad" being an actor.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. The actor often pens her heart out via Instagram stories and addresses her followers with the same. She recently shared a photo of her hand and revealed that she went through a laser therap. Mandanna added that those pursuing a career in the film industry must be ready to face the dark side of it as well. The actor wrote, "Any of you want to become an actor for just the good part of it... don't! There's a lot that goes into it.." She further gave an example and mentioned actors need to go through laser hair removal infinite times which is very painful. She wrote, "For example the n number of times you have to get lazer done.. damn.. it hurts so bad!"

Rashmika Mandanna celebrates 25 million Instagram followers

Rashmika Mandanna, who recently starred in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, is now celebrating the news of crossing the milestone of 25 million Instagram followers. The actor recently shared an Instagram reel filled with photos and videos from her 25 million celebrations. In the reel, the actor could be seen posing with some balloons and her pet Aura. She wore an olive green t-shirt and denim shorts and also cut a chocolate cake. As the actor has now reached 25.8 million followers, she wrote, "Wait wait wait…..! Before I forget.. 25 M fam.. now 25.8 M fam.. we celebrated this. I love you.."

On her work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking into the success of her latest pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise Part 1, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film has reportedly earned a total of Rs 173 crores so far. The Sukumar directorial marked the actor's debut pan-India film. She is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming flick Mission Majnu. The actor also has Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna