Ahead of the trailer launch of the much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been sharing their excitement on Twitter. Ever since the makers have shared that the trailer will be out on December 6 at 6:03, frenzied netizens have been trending the hashtag #PushpaTrailerDay on the micro-blogging site while sharing theirs still from the Pushpa teaser. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. It will be released on December 17, 2021.

The recently released intriguing teaser shows Allu Arjun braving various challenges in the forest. He can be seen fighting wild animals, poisonous snakes, and his human rivals. As his own life is on the edge due to his illegal trade, Arjun's character, however, knows when to have fun amid all the chaos. Now, as the trailer launch inches closer, fans have been keeping a tab on social media while sharing their favourite part of the teaser.

Fans share excitement ahead of Pushpa: The Rise

One of the users who is excitedly waiting for the trailer launch wrote, “Best ever trailer cut loading for AA.” Another user wrote, “8 Hours More for the Much Awaited Pan Indian #Pushpa Trailer.” A die-heart fan of Allu Arjun wrote, “It's #PushpaTrailerDay - the fireworks shall begin at 6.03 PM today.” Another fan echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Let’s rock the show today at evening 06:03 pm with our MAAASGOD aka PUSHPARAAJ aka ICON STAAR aka ALLU ARJUN.”

Best ever trailer cut loading for AA#PushpaTrailer — Gilchrist (@Gilchrist0272) December 6, 2021

8 Hours More for the Much Awaited Pan Indian #Pushpa Trailer 💥💥



Stay tuned for many surprises 🥁@alluarjun #PushpaTrailerDay pic.twitter.com/X6jCST8IsD — Panda Srenivas (AA) (@PSaiSrenivas) December 6, 2021

#PushpaTrailerDay #PushpaTheRise #PushpaMovieCelebrations Let’s rock the show today at evening 06:03pm with our MAAASGOD aka PUSHPARAAJ aka ICON STAAR aka ALLU ARJUN🔥🔥🤙🏽🤙🏽🤙🏽🕺🏼🕺🏼😎😎 — BLAAAA (@BLAAAA92921266) December 6, 2021

Moreover, the film's second installment will commence shooting after Allu Arjun finishes another film next year. In the upcoming film, Allu Arjun will be playing the titular role of Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil portrays the role of a cop named Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the powerful antagonist. According to reports by various media outlets, the film is based on real-life incidents about red sandalwood smugglers prevalent in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. It also stars actors like Sunil, Anasuya, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, Deepak Shetty, and Anish Kuruvilla in supporting roles. The film also marks the reunion of director Sukumar and Allu Arjun, after their collabs for blockbuster films like Arya and Arya 2. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also be seen shaking a leg in a special dance number with Allu Arjun.

IMAGE: Instagram/Pushpafilm/PTI