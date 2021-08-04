'Pushpa-The Rise': Allu Arjun Starrer's First Track 'Odu Odu Aadu' To Release On August 13

On August 3, 2021, south Indian actor Allu Arjun recently unveiled a new poster from his upcoming flick, Pushpa- The Rise (Part 1). The filmmakers have also announced that the film's first song will be released online on August 13, 2021. The title of the track is Odu Odu Aadu and is sung by Bollywood singer Benny Dayal.

Pushpa-The Rise's first song to release on August 13

The filmmakers of Pushpa-The Rise have taken to their verified Twitter handle and announced that the first single from the upcoming film will be releasing on August 13, 2021. They dropped a motion picture featuring the lead actor Arjun and penned a small caption. They wrote, "Gear up for #OduOduAadu from AUG 13th - https://youtu.be/oSKJLE_kxvU A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP. Musical Sung by @Benny_Dayal. Lyrics @Viveka_Lyrics '#PushpaTheRise' '#ThaggedheLe.'"

As soon as the announcement was made, many Allu Arjun's fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the first song. A fan tweeted, "Mass Promotions Mawa ... '#PushpaTheRise' '#Alluarjun,'" while another one commented, "Literally Goosebumps Voice." A netizen added, "Super sir." Several others simply dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces and fire emoticons.

The new song is sung by Benny Dayal, while Viveka has penned the lyrics. The renowned singer and composer Devi Sri Prasad has helmed the musical score of the film. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Arjun will be soon resuming his shoot for Pushpa-The Rise.

Pushpa - The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas.



పుష్ప പുഷ്പ புஷ்பா ಪುಷ್ಪ पुष्पा pic.twitter.com/bSSF9qfGGY — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 3, 2021

The first instalment of the film is slated for release during the Christmas holidays on December 25, 2021. The film will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha. The plot revolves around Pushpa Raj, who is a smuggler of red sandalwood. Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead, while Faasil will play the antagonist. Its background score is composed by the award-winning composer, Resul Pookutty. The film was all set to have a theatrical release on August 13, 2021, however, the filmmakers had to postpone the release date owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE: PTI

