'Pushpa: The Rise': Allu Arjun-starrer's Hindi Version Of Gangster Drama Rakes In 100 Cr

It’s been a month since South star Allu Arjun’s super hit film Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres. With massive popularity and a sharp rise in the business, the film still continues to set records at the box office. After doing great business in other regional languages, the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in India.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres on December 17 in five languages across the globe. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in selected theatres across the country. The film Pushpa is an action thriller film and the plot is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state. The film was helmed by Sukumar.

#PushpaHindi crosses the ₹ 100 Cr NBOC Mark in #India



A remarkable achievement by Icon Star @alluarjun and Team.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2022

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to reveal that the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise has collected Rs 100 crore at the box office in India. This is a phenomenal achievement for a Telugu film to conquer the Bollywood market. Ramesh also pointed out that Rajinikanth and Prabhas are the two stars who have Rs 100 crore-grossers to their credit. Now, Allu Arjun has joined the list. His tweet read, "With #PushpaHindi hitting the Rs 100 cr NBOC mark, Icon Star @alluarjun joins an exclusive club of South Stars - #Prabhas and #Superstar @rajinikanth - who have done Rs 100 Cr NBOC in Hindi (sic)."

With #PushpaHindi hitting the ₹ 100 NBOC mark, Icon Star @alluarjun joins an exclusive club of South Stars - #Prabhas and #Superstar @rajinikanth - who have done ₹ 100 Cr NBOC in Hindi.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 31, 2022

With the success of the first part, Allu Arjun is waiting to resume work for the second part titled, Pushpa: The Rule. Apart from Allu, the film also stars actor Rashmika Mandanna in the led role. The gangster drama also features Fahadh Faasil in a key role. Apart from the gripping storyline, the film is also popular for its music including the song Srivalli, Oo Antava, and Sami Sami.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlluArjunonline