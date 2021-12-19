'Pushpa: The Rise' Box Office Collection Day 2: Allu Arjun-starrer Continues To Rise

Pushpa The Rise has become one of the most loved movies right after its release in the theatres. Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, the movie has been receiving amazing reactions from fans all over the world and has also been succeeding at the box office. Read further ahead to check the Pushpa: The Rise's box office collection for day 2.

Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 2

While Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise garnered Rs 3 Cr on its opening day from the Hindi version itself, the movie has been continuing to rise high on Day 2 as well. According to the reports by Box Office India, Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) garnered around Rs 28 Cr India for all the languages on its second day of release. On the other hand, the movie had a total occupancy of 69.21% for the Telugu version on its second day of release.

#Pushpa Solid Day 2....Very Good Hold in All Major Areas....#Akhanda Very Good Growth Today...House Full Boards in Many Places... — T2BLive.COM (@T2BLive) December 18, 2021

How to Watch Pushpa: The Rise?

Allu Arjun-starrer was released in theatres on 17th December. One can book tickets for the film at their nearby theatre and enjoy the film. For online viewing, the makers haven't announced a release date yet. However, going by the likes of films like Annaatthe and Kurup earlier, makers are releasing films on OTT within a month of their release in theatres.

About Pushpa: The Rise [Part 1]

The movie revolves around the life of a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The movie has a prominent star cast with talented actors from the South Indian movie industry such as Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Dhananjay as Jolly Reddy, Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani, Sunil as Mangalam Srinu, Rao Ramesh as Bhumireddy Siddappa Naidu, Ajay Ghosh as Kondareddy, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Shatru, Vennela Kishore, Mime Gopi, and others.

Written and directed by Sukumar, the soundtrack of the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Though the movie received reviews from critics, it has been winning the hearts of the audience with a whopping box office collection so far.

Pushpa The Rise Part 1 has been released in theatres while Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is expected to hit the screens in 2022.

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline