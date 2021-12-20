'Pushpa: The Rise' Director Sukumar Had To Convince Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Do 'Oo Antava'

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1 hit the silver screens on Friday. Even though the film has been receiving mixed reviews, the film has got an amazing response at the box office. In the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen in her first-ever special dance number. Her performance in the song, Oo Antava has been widely appreciated by the audience. Her sizzling avatar and her chemistry with Arjun is getting a great response.

Samantha Prabhu on her dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1

However, filming the special dance number was not easy for the actor. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Samantha Prabhu revealed, "It is so challenging to get the steps right, rhythm, and dance with Allu Arjun, it’s my god tiring." Filmmaker Sukumar, who worked with Arjun more than a decade ago on Arya 2, revealed that Samantha had initially rejected the offer to feature in the song. Later, the director convinced her and also gave her an example of Pooja Hegde's dance number in Rangasthalam, which featured Samantha Prabhu in the lead role.

Recently, sharing her thoughts on the song, the 34-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a still from the song, featuring herself and Arjun. As for the caption, she wrote, "I played good, i played bad, i was funny, i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thank you for the love."

Earlier, the Theri actor also penned an appreciation post for Allu Arjun by sharing the film's poster. Samantha Prabhu's note read, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was lit (fire emoticons). I am always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired."

Pushpa: The Rise: Part 1

The plot of the film revolves around the character Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, and the smuggling of red sanders in Andhra Pradesh. The film, written and directed by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, among others.

(Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)